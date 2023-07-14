Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori extends contract with Orlando Pirates

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has signed a new two-year contract with Orlando Pirates.

In a series of signings made by the Soweto giants, Ofori signed a two-year deal with the second year being an optional year.

Thabang Monare, Siyabonga Mpontshane, and Ben Motswari also signed contracts that expire in 2024, while Vincent Pule signed a three-year deal with the third year optional.

Despite winning the MTN 8 title, the former Wa All Stars goalie had a very disappointing campaign last season appearing in just 13 games across all competitions while fighting a severe knee injury.

In addition to missing multiple games and appearing to be on his way out, Ofori's injury difficulties forced him to drop out on a call-up to the Black Stars' 2022 World Cup squad.

Pirates finished second in the league with 54 points, while Mamelodi Sundowns won the championship with 70 points.

Ofori will want to return stronger in the upcoming South African Premier Soccer League season as well as the CAF Champions League.