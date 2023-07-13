Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori eyes CAF Champions League success

Orlando Pirates shot-stopper goalkeeper Richard Ofori is expecting a great campaign in the CAF Champions League as his team prepares for the new season ahead.

Ofori sees the club's participation in the CAF Champions League as one of the most important occasions of his career to demonstrate why he is so admired.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper is delighted to be part of the group that will compete in the prestigious yearly club championship.

Despite admitting that the opponents would put up a good fight, Ofori insists that the team will give it their all.

Speaking from the Sea Robbers training camp in Spain this week, Ofori stated that the team was focused on making a significant impact in the Champions League.

“The CAF Champions League is one of the biggest tournaments we have on the African continent and it’s a dream to play in it. The competition is very good. As Orlando Pirates, we are in it to compete and not just there to add numbers. We’re going there to compete, and the other clubs know what Orlando Pirates can offer on a good day,” said Ofori.

Injuries have limited the former Wa All-Stars netminder as he only made 10 Premier Soccer League games in 2022/23, the same number as the previous season.

He also missed out on Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup due to fitness issues and is hoping to stay fully fit in the upcoming season.

Ofori must demonstrate his worth for the Buccaneers to keep him beyond the new season.