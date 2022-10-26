Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori opens up on World Cup dreams

Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori says it is his dream to be in the Black Stars team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ofori, who just made an injury comeback, is preparing for Pirates derby against Kaizer Chiefs in the South African topflight league.

Asked about the World Cup during a pre-match conference, the 28-year-old deputy Ghana captain can wait to make his mark on the biggest stage.

"The most important thing is that I need to perform to my best at the club so that when they call you are ready. If you are not performing at your club then you go there, you are mentally weak. The world cup stage is the biggest," he said as quoted by Sports Brief.

"Every player's dream is to play in the world cup. At the moment, I'm thinking about what my club wants to achieve and to be successful. This is my motivation and objective," he added.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.