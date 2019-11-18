Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori pops up on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has emerged on the radar of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The Black Stars number one has impressed in the Premier Soccer League since arriving in South Africa in 2017.

Ofori currently on the books of Maritzburg United has been outstanding for The Team of Choice, helping the club escape the drop last season.

His performances has seen his rise in value, and could join Kaizer Chief for a mouthwatering 700,000 Euros.

According to reports in South Africa, the 26-year old is set for a move away from Maritzburg.

Ofori has earned several plaudits in the PSL and South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki paid tribute to the Ghanaian in their game against South Africa.

Maritzburg United are currently eighth on the PSL table after ten games, thanks to the performances of Richard Ofori.