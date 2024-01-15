Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori rallies team after defeat to Cape Verde in AFCON opener

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori is rallying his team after their 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny.

The Black Stars faced an early setback in the tournament, with goals from Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues securing Cape Verde's victory on Sunday night in Abidjan.

Monteiro opened the scoring after 17 minutes, capitalizing on a rebound from Ofori's save, while Alexander Djiku equalized for Ghana.

However, late in the game, defensive lapses allowed Rodrigues to score the decisive goal for Cape Verde.

Looking ahead to their upcoming match against Egypt, Ofori emphasized the need for focus and concentration among his teammates.

Despite the disappointing result, he remains optimistic and stresses the importance of regaining composure for the next game.

Ofori explained the challenges faced during the match, expressing the need for collective effort to rectify mistakes.

Ghana currently sits at the bottom of Group B without a point, heightening the importance of the upcoming clash with Egypt on Thursday.

The deputy captain urged his team to learn from the setback and channel their energies into the crucial upcoming fixture.