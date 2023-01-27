Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori resumes first team training after over two months out with knee injury

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has returned to full-scale training after recovering from a long-term injury which ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper trained with the Orlando Pirates' first team for the first time on Friday after over two months out.

Ofori has been out of action with a knee injury since his last appearance for the Soweto giants in the MTN 8 competition on November 5, 2022, against AmaZulu FC.

The Ghana deputy captain missed the global showpiece which took place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18 last year due to the injury he was carrying.

Ofori was in superb form before his predicament having kept the posts for the Buccaneers to win the MTN 8 trophy after beating AmaZulu in the final in November 2022.

He made three appearances in the competition where he managed to keep two clean sheets and conceded just once to help Pirates claim the ultimate.

Ofori has also made 10 appearances in the South African Premier League this term and has kept 5 clean sheets and conceded 6 times in the process.

He is in line for the next Ghana call-up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header against Angola if he stays fit.