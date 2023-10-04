Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori retains spot in squad for Mexico and USA friendlies

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been included in the Ghana squad for this month's international friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

This selection highlights Ofori's successful return from injury and underscores his importance to the Black Stars.

Richard Ofori recently made his comeback for the Black Stars in a friendly match against Liberia, proving his fitness and form.

He is among the twenty-three players called up by coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming friendly fixtures, and is expected to feature.

Ghana are set to face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

These friendly matches are viewed as crucial preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.