Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori wins MTN8 trophy with Orlando Pirates

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori was part of the Orlando Pirates squad that secured the MTN8 trophy after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. Despite being an unused substitute, Ofori contributed to the team's overall success.

The final match was a tight contest that ended goalless after 120 minutes of play, forcing the outcome to be decided by a penalty shootout. South African goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who stood in for Ofori, delivered an exceptional performance by saving three penalties.

Orlando Pirates emerged victorious with a 3-1 penalty shootout win, clinching the MTN8 trophy for the second time in Ofori's tenure at the club. The goalkeeper previously won the competition with Pirates in 2020.

Ofori has been with Orlando Pirates since 2020, joining from Maritzburg, and has been a key asset for the team. Injuries have hindered his recent appearances, but his contribution to the squad's success remains significant.