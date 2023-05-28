Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori wins second trophy of the season with Orlando Pirates

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has won his second trophy in the 2022-23 season with Orlando Pirates after their triumph in the NedBank Cup on Saturday evening.

The Sea Robbers came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune FC in the final of the NedBank Cup at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Former Bafana Bafana forward Sibusiso Vilakazi scored the opening goal of the encounter to put Sekhukhune ahead twelve minutes into the game.

Defender Tapelo Xoki put Pirates on level terms just before the halftime break when he converted a penalty kick.

Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzvukamanja grabbed the winning goal to seal the victory for Pirates to lift the Nedbank Cup deep into additional time.

Ofori wasn't involved in the final as he didn't make the match squad but will get his winners medal.

The Ghana shot-stopper has not played for Pirates since returning from the injury that ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before his injury, Ofori played 10 league games for Pirates, where he kept five clean sheets and conceded six goals in the process.

He also made three appearances and kept two clean sheets to help the Soweto giants clinch the MTN 8 trophy, beating AmaZulu FC in the final back in November last year.