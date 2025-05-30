Ghana Government clears backlog of salaries for Black Stars technical team

In a major step towards boosting confidence and professionalism in Ghanaian football, the Government of Ghana has fully settled all outstanding salaries owed to both current and former members of the Black Stars technical staff.

The initiative, championed by the Ministry for Sports and Recreation under Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, fulfils a long-standing promise by the administration of former President John Dramani Mahama to promote equity and transparency in the sports sector.

Coaches who served the national team during crucial qualifiers and tournaments had gone unpaid for extended periods.

The compensation package includes payments to former head coaches such as Chris Hughton and C.K. Akonnor, along with assistant coaches George Boateng, Didi Dramani, David Duncan, and Maxwell Konadu.

The current technical team, led by Otto Addo, also received payments for arrears accumulated between October 2024 and March 2025.

This action followed a detailed audit and inter-agency coordination to ensure a fair and transparent disbursement process.

According to the Sports Minister, the effort goes beyond clearing debts - it is a demonstration of respect for national service and a step toward building a more accountable and professional sports framework.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to launch a National Sports Fund to ensure regular compensation and financial stability for sports professionals across the country.

By: Nuhu Adams