Ghana Government spends $195m on facilities for 2023 African Games

The Government of Ghana has invested heavily in the construction of facilities for the 2023 African Games, with a total expenditure of $195 million.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, revealed the figures during a recent press briefing, providing a breakdown of the costs involved.

The largest portion of the funds went towards the construction of the Borteyman Sports Complex, which cost $145,086,057.54.

The complex, built by Contractor Construction UK, spans 100 acres and features a 50,000-seater stadium that will host seven different competitions, including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and triathlon.

In addition, the University of Ghana Stadium and Rugby Stadium were built for $34,102,135, while the Games Village, constructed by Mawums Ltd, cost $16,066,961.20.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, which was commissioned on March 1st, 2024, has a seating capacity of 10,000 and will host the grand opening ceremony on March 8th.

The investment in these facilities reflects the government's commitment to hosting a successful African Games and leaving a lasting legacy for sports development in Ghana.

With world-class infrastructure in place, the stage is set for an exciting and memorable tournament.