Ghana Government to commission six multi-purpose youth resource centres

The Government of Ghana is preparing to commission the Koforidua Multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre and five additional centres in various parts of the country.

On Tuesday, October 17, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, toured the Koforidua facility in anticipation of the scheduled commissioning of these six vital centres.

During the tour, the Minister for Youth and Sports expressed that these initiatives underline the government's unwavering dedication to sports and youth development in the nation. "The unprecedented policies and projects by President Akufo-Addo towards sports and youth development demonstrate that the President indeed cares for the youth," Hon. Ussif affirmed.

Accompanying the Sports Minister during the inspection were Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Hon Afrifa Mensah, the Board Chairman of the NYA, and Mr. William Kartey, the Chief Director of the Ministry.

The genesis of this ambitious project dates back to 2018 when the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, marked the initiation of construction for ten Multi-purpose Youth Resource Centers, each designated for what were then the regions of Ghana.

The ambitious projects faced a temporary setback due to the unforeseen outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, unwavering determination and commitment paved the way for a strategic review, allowing the government to ensure the completion of six out of the ten centres by 2023. There are advanced plans to commission the remaining four by 2024.

Each of these resource centres boasts a range of facilities, including a FIFA-standard football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball courts, a modern gymnasium, a counselling centre, an information technology hub, an entrepreneurship centre, and a contemporary restaurant. These comprehensive facilities are designed to empower the nation's youth by fostering both physical and intellectual growth.

These Multi-purpose Youth Resource Centers represent a testament to the Government's unwavering dedication to fostering youth talent and providing world-class sporting facilities that are accessible to all.

Following the inspection of the Koforidua facility, Hon. Mustapha Ussif expressed his utmost satisfaction with the progress made in developing sports infrastructure, underscoring the substantial headway achieved under President Akufo-Addo's administration.