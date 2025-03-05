Ghana government to scrap betting tax in March budget – Deputy Finance Minister

Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to scrapping the betting tax, as promised by President John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 election campaign.

He stated that the move aligns with plans to remove other levies, including the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy), to ease the financial burden on Ghanaians.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Ampem assured that the betting tax would likely be abolished in the March 2025 budget reading. "The President has made it clear that he will deliver on his promises, including removing the E-levy and betting tax," he said.

He added that the government would adopt measures to recover lost revenue, citing a 61% VAT gap that could be addressed through improved tax collection.

His comments follow Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s earlier assurance that scrapping the betting tax would be among his first actions in office.

The first budget under the Mahama administration is scheduled for presentation on March 11, 2025.