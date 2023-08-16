Ghana government urged to ban sports betting rather than taxing

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Ranking Member on Parliament's Committee on Finance, has strongly advocated for the Ghana government to take the bold step of banning sports betting instead of taxing it.

The government has introduced a 10% tax on sports betting, leading to criticism.

Dr Forson, who is also a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his concerns, asserting that the prevalence of sports betting is detrimental to the Ghanaian youth, and thus calls for a restriction on the activity rather than introducing taxes to the gaming industry.

In an interview with Joy News, Dr Ato Forson conveyed his thoughts, stating, "Ghana today, we are complaining that this gambling is destroying our youth. I have read a number of articles on this. I would have thought the government will come out with a policy to restrict gambling and to even ban it."

He emphasised that the responsibility of governing a nation extends beyond financial considerations and should encompass safeguarding the well-being of society.

Notably, the government's 2021 Budget, as presented to Parliament, revealed a substantial annual revenue loss of more than GHS 300 million due to unaccounted for funds in the gaming industry.

In response, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Interior have been tasked with collaborating to oversee the gaming sector and collaborate with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive policy for enhanced revenue generation from this source.

Dr Ato Forson's proposal suggests a different route for the government to consider – leveraging the Tax Exemption Bill as an alternative to taxing both individuals and businesses.

He remarked, "Exemption Bill alone can rake in 2.5% of GDP. Instead of the government of Ghana going back to push that Exemption Bill; they have decided to tax us because that is easy."