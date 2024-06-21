Ghana handed huge goalkeeping boost as injury rules David Akologo out of Copa America

Ghana's chances of landing David Akologo as goalkeeper for the Black Stars has been handed a huge boost after the shot-stopper returned home from Bolivia's camp for the Copa America due to injury.

The Aurora goalkeeper suffered a broken thumb before Bolivia's friendly against Mexico delaying his debut for the South American.

Subsequently, he had to withdraw from the squad after failing to recover in time for the tournament which started on Friday in the United States.

Akologo was with the team in Chicago during preparation before picking up the knock.

His international future remains open after failing to make a competitive appearance for Bolivia, who will begin their Copa America campaign with a game against the United States on Sunday.

Meanwhile, this also leaves the door open for Ghana's Football Association, who invited him for the games against Nigeria and Uganda in March but could not avail himself after an early call-up by Bolivia.

Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer Fatau Dauda is believed to be in talks with the shot-stopper to reconsider his decision to pay for Bolivia as he works on strengthening that department for Ghana.