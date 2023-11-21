Ghana handed injury scare as Mohammed Kudus misses training ahead of Comoros clash

Mohammed Kudus is racing against fitness ahead of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros Islands on Tuesday.

The West Ham United midfielder missed training on Monday after reportedly complaining of a back problem.

He is expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the second Group I game in Moroni.

Kudus played full throttle last Friday as the Black Stars scored late to beat Madagascar in their opening game of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the team will also be without Besiktas centre-back Daniel Amartey, who failed to recover from the injury he suffered in the match against Madagascar. Kassin Nuhu Adams is expected to partner Nicholas Opoku in defence.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the World Cup, having already made four appearances at the global showpiece.