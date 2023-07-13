Ghana handed old foes in 2026 World Cup draw

Ghana will trade tackles with familiar opponents Madagascar, Comoros and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

They would also face Mali and Chad who are all in Group I of the African qualifiers which was revealed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The majority of Ghana's opponents have been tormenting the Black Stars in recent times. Last year, they were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage for the first time in many years after a surprise defeat to Comoros in their final group game when they lost 3-2 to the then-debutants.

Meanwhile, Madagascar and the Central African Republic are two of Ghana's three opponents in the AFCON qualifiers for 2023.

While Madagascar delayed Ghana's qualification by holding them to a goalless draw in June, the Black Stars would be wrapping up their qualifiers against Central African Republic paving the way for the World Cup qualifiers. It is worth noting that, the same opponents denied Ghana a win in their second game of the AFCON qualifiers when they held the West Africans to a 1-1 draw.

From the nine groups of six, the winner of each group will gain automatic qualification to the World Cup while the four best runners-up from the groups will play a mini-play-off tournament.

The winner of the tournament will proceed to play in an intercontinental play-off and could become the 10th African team to qualify for the competition.

Ghana has appeared in four of the last five World Cups and hopes to make a fifth appearance.

Their recent efforts, especially in the most recent World Cup campaign in 2022, have been underwhelming, and they are aiming to improve.

The Black Stars failed to advance beyond the group stage in the last two World Cups, suggesting a rapid drop in overall performance on the global stage. Meanwhile, in their first two outings in 2006 and 2010, they advanced to the round of 16 and the quarter-finals.