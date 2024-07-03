Ghana handed Pot 1 seeding for AFCON 2025 qualifiers draw

Ghana find themselves in Pot 1 for the upcoming draw of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

This position places them alongside powerhouses like African champions Ivory Coast, host nation Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt.

The seeding is based on the latest FIFA rankings (June 20th, 2024), with 48 qualified teams divided into four pots. The engaged teams will be grouped into four pots of 12.

The concluded draw of the qualifiers will be made up of 12 Groups of 4 teams (Group A to L), where the first and runners-up in the eleven (11) groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco will qualify for the competition.

For teams that finish first and second in a group consisting of Morocco, who by being tournament hosts gain automatic qualification, the following scenarios will be applied:

If the host is ranked first, the host qualifies in addition to the second of the group.

If the host is ranked second, the host qualifies in addition to the first of the group.

If the host is ranked third or fourth, the host qualifies in addition to the first of the group.

The draw will be held on July 4th, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa, determining the Black Stars' path towards the 2025 AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars, who have won this competition four times, will be hoping for a favourable draw to secure qualification to Morocco, where they will try to end their trophy drought.

Ghana haven’t won the trophy since 1982 and has been knocked out in the group stage in the last two editions in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, respectively.