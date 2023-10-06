"Ghana has potential to win World Cup"- FIFA delegate for GFA Elective Congress Gelson Fernandes

The head of FIFA's delegates for the GFA Elective Congress, Gelson Fernandes insists Ghana has what it takes to win the World Cup.

The Black Stars were on the brink of reaching the semi-final of the tournament in 2010 but after missing a last-gasp penalty, the team exited the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Ghana has since been unable to go beyond the group stage after back-to-back elimination in the 2014 and 2022 edition.

However, Fernandes believes the West African football powerhouse have the potential to win the World Cup.

‘’Having spoken to some of my mates like Kwadwo Asamoah, Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah and co., they all believe that Ghana has the potential to win the World Cup. But we need to do more, we need to push the machine and we need to work hard to make that dream a reality,’’ he said.

‘’Let’s continue to show commitment to make our football great again," he added.

The Black Stars will play the United States and Mexico in international friendlies next week in Charlotte and Nashville respectively.