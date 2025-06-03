Ghana has quality players to qualify for 2026 World Cup – Winfried Schäfer

Technical Advisor of the Black Stars and Director of Football at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Winfried SchÃ¤fer, is confident the senior national team will book their place in the 2026 World Cup should they win their upcoming games.

After back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in March, the Black Stars have enhanced their qualifying chances with four games left to be played.

Ghana will make a trip to play Chad before hosting Mali, all in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, SchÃ¤fer, speaking after Black Stars Unity Cup games in London, expressed optimism that the team has the quality to qualify for the global showpiece for the fifth time should they claim wins in their next two games.

"We have good players around. We have a player in Auxerre, we have a player in Bilbao, and we have a player at West Ham," the German gaffer said.

"If we win two matches, we can go to the World Cup. I don't know about Nigeria," he added.

Ghana, who sit at the top of Group I with 15 points, will wrap up qualifiers in October with games against Comoros and Central African Republic.