Ghana head coach Otto Addo pays a visit to Nordsjaelland, meets in-form teenager Ernest Nuamah

Ghana head coach Otto Addo paid a courtesy visit to his former club FC Nordsjaelland as part of his routine monitoring of Ghanaian footballers.

Addo was assistant manager of the Danish top-flight side from January 2016 to June 2017 when Kasper Hjulmand was in charge during that time.

The Black Stars gaffer got the opportunity to meet with in-form Ghanaian youngster at the club Ernest Nuamah ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Nuamah has been instrumental for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga this season as they presently lead the standings with 31 points after 15 matches.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian forward has been involved in 8 goals for the Red and Yellow outfit this campaign after 14 appearances.

Nuamah has scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Addo has already submitted his preliminary squad list for this month's World Cup to FIFA and is expected to trim the list to 26 before November 15, 2022.

Ghana are in Group H at the Mundial where they will face Portugal in the opening group game before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the subsequent matches respectively.