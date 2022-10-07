Ghana head to World Cup as lowest ranked nation

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped in the latest FIFA Coca Cola rankings.

Ghana head to the World Cup in 61st position, making them the lowest ranked nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars dropped from 60th position to the 61st after a mixed international break.

Ghana were thumped 3-0 by Brazil, courtesy a Richarlison brace and a Marquinhos headers. The team recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0.

However, the Black Stars were unconvincing and have also dropped out of the top ten on the countinent.

Meanwhile, Portugal are the only team in the top 10 of the global rankings that are in the same group with Ghana. Uruguay have dropped to 14th while South Korea remain unchanged at 28th place.

On the continent, Senegal stay top and are ranked 17th globally, while Morocco and Tunisia follow in second and third in Africa. Cameroon, the continent's other representatives are seventh in Africa.

The next rankings will be released on December 22, 2022.