Ghana hit ground with immediate AFCON preparations, to face Mauritania

The Black Stars will start preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a friendly against finalists Mauritania on Tuesday.

Ghana secured a slim 1-0 win over Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday to win Group F with nine points; two more than the Harambee Stars.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah can try out the players who were unused in the final qualifier.

It is nice opportunity to test the likes of Alhassan Wakaso, Joseph Aidoo and the Asante Kotoko duo of Kwame Bonsu and Amos Frimpong.

Mauritania qualified from Group I as runners up behind Angola on the head-to-head rule tied on 12 points.

They won four games in a group which also had Burkina Faso and Botswana.