Ghana honoured with Fair Play Award at 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations

Despite a challenging performance at the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana's national team has been recognized with the Fair Play Team award, showcasing their commitment to sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Although Ghana faced disappointment with three consecutive losses in the group stage, their conduct on and off the field did not go unnoticed.

The West African team fell 5-2 to Zambia in their tournament opener, followed by an 8-3 defeat against hosts and eventual champions Morocco.

Their final group stage match saw them suffer an 11-3 loss to Angola, who secured the silver medal at the competition.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the Technical Study Group acknowledged Ghana's exemplary sportsmanship by awarding them the Fair Play Team distinction.

Individual honors were also bestowed upon standout performers from other participating teams. Morocco's Abdelkrim Anbia was recognized as the Best Goalkeeper, while his teammate Soufian Charraoui claimed the Golden Boot award for his goal-scoring prowess.

Additionally, Bilal Bakkali from Morocco was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

As the tournament concluded, Angola and Libya secured their spots as Africa's representatives for the upcoming World Cup, joining hosts Morocco on the global stage later this year.