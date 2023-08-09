Ghana implements 10% tax on sports betting and lottery winnings starting August 15

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has officially announced the introduction of a 10% tax on all winnings from sports betting and lotteries, set to take effect from August 15.

This move is part of the government's strategy to broaden the tax base and enhance domestic revenue generation.

The decision was initially revealed when Parliament passed three new bills in March 2023: the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

With the implementation date just around the corner, the GRA is urging individuals engaged in sports betting and lottery activities to be aware of the new policy and ensure compliance.

While this step is aimed at bolstering the country's revenue streams, some Ghanaian sports enthusiasts have expressed concerns about the potential impact of the tax on their winnings.