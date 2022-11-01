Ghana in talks with Nigeria, Benin to bid for 2025 AFCON

Ghana Sports Minster Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that there have been discussions for Ghana to bid for rights to host the 2025 Total Energies African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has re-opened bids for the hosting rights of AFCON 2025 after they were taken away from original host Guinea.

Guinea were stripped of the competition following a meeting in Conakry between Guinea’s interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, and the president of African football’s governing body, Patrice Motsepe, to discuss the withdrawal after the west African country, among the poorest of the continent, said it was not ready to host the 24-nation tournament.

Mustapha Ussif in an interview with Citi Sports on the sidelines of the National Team Day Walk with the Legends event disclosed that Ghana has been offered the chance to co-host the tournament with Nigeria and Benin.

“There’s a discussion that Ghana should bid with the likes of Nigeria and Benin. We are still considering it. We have not taken a decision yet but there is that discussion that we should get sister countries so that we can put in that bid.”

Interested countries have up to November 11 to officially declare their interest to host the 2025 AFCON and November 16 is the deadline for submission of related documents.

Cote d'Ivoire will host next the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.