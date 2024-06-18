Ghana international Ebenezer Annan joins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade have officially signed Black Stars defender Ebenezer Annan on a three-year deal.

The move was finalized on Tuesday, June 18, with an option for Annan to extend his contract for an additional year.

Annan, 21, joins the Serbian club from Italian side Bologna, where he has significantly improved his game over the past year, earning multiple call-ups to the Black Stars. His development and performances have made him a promising addition to Red Star Belgrade's squad.

The 21-year-old defender made headlines with his call-up to Otto Addo's Black Stars squad for the March friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria. Despite being a late addition, Annan made a notable impact. He came on as a substitute in the second half against Nigeria, impressing the coaches and securing a starting position in the following match against Uganda, where he played as a left wing-back.

Annan's move to Red Star Belgrade marks a significant step in his career, and he aims to further elevate his performance with the Serbian giants. His journey from Bologna to Belgrade showcases his potential and ambition to succeed at higher levels of football.

With this new chapter in his career, Ebenezer Annan is poised to make a significant impact in the Serbian SuperLiga and on the European stage, bringing his talent and determination to Red Star Belgrade.