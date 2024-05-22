Ghana international Jonathan Sowah picks MOTM award after netting FOUR goals

Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah stole the show in the Libyan Premier League over the weekend, netting four goals to lead Al-Nasr Benghazi to a thrilling 6-3 victory over Al Hilal Benghazi.

The 25-year-old, who joined Al-Nasr from Medeama SC in January, was named man of the match for his impressive performance.

Sowah opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 3rd minute and added another from the spot three minutes later.

He completed his first-half hat-trick just before halftime and added his fourth goal in the 72nd minute.

His teammates, Mohamed Eshtewi and Mohamed Ali Jouini, contributed the remaining two goals.

This resounding win solidified Al-Nasr's lead in the league standings with 37 points.

Sowah's impressive form has seen him score five goals and provide an assist in just seven appearances for Al-Nasr.

His performances have also earned him a spot in Ghana's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.