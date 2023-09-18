'Ghana is a very good option but let’s wait and see' - Callum Hudson-Odoi

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi says he continues to ponder whether to join Ghana's senior national side, the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old who was considered a potential world-class player during his time with the English youth teams has been a target of the Ghana national team in the past years.

Having won the U-17 World Cup in 2017 with England, the former Chelsea winger has won three senior caps for England but has not been able to make the cut in recent times as injuries and poor form have restricted him.

Hudson-Odoi is therefore open to taking a shot at the country of his parents, Ghana but has refused to affirm his choice.

According to him, the four-time African Champions will be a good choice for his career but he is contemplating and would make his decision known at the right time.

“That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over. Ghana is a very good option but let’s wait and see," he told The Telegraph.

"Hopefully, once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It’s a nice position to be in and hopefully, sooner or later we will know," he added.

Callum Hudson-Odoi ended his 16-year stay with Chelsea, where he had risen through the academy ranks to amass 126 appearances in the first team. This summer, he made a move to Nottingham Forest, with the club securing his services for a mere £3 million.