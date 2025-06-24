'Ghana is back and here to stay' – Jennifer Cudjoe on Women's AFCON return

Black Queens deputy captain Jennifer Cudjoe says Ghana’s return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) marks more than just a comebackâ€”it is a declaration that the team belongs on the continent’s biggest stage.

After missing the last two editions in 2020 and 2022, the Black Queens have qualified for the 2024 tournament and are determined to make their presence count.

Ghana’s absence from the competition stretched back to 2018, when the country hosted the tournament but failed to advance beyond the group stage.

Cudjoe, speaking as the team continues preparations for the competition, expressed the pride and motivation among the players.

“Missing out on WAFCON for a couple of years was tough, but returning now brings us great joy,” she said. “This edition will be a different kind of challenge.”

Ghana has been drawn into a difficult group that includes defending champions South Africa. While acknowledging the strength of their opponents, Cudjoe insists the team is ready for the test.

“South Africa is one of the strongest teams in Africa. They’ve been consistent, just like other top teams, so it will be a great game to face them.”

She added, “It’s on us now to give our best and remind everyone that Ghana is back and here to stay.”