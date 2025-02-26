'Ghana is built for success in youth football' – Ivory Coast U20 coach on AFCON challenge

Ivory Coast U20 head coach Younes Zerdouk has acknowledged Ghana’s strength in youth football, describing the Black Satellites as a formidable side built for success in the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Zerdouk highlighted the challenge his team faces in Group A, where they will compete against Ghana, DR Congo, Tanzania, and another team from the Central African region.

The tournament, scheduled from April 26 to May 18, promises intense competition, with Ghana's pedigree making them one of the toughest opponents.

"It’s a particularly tough group, but at this level of competition, there are never any easy games. DR Congo and Ghana have teams built for this kind of competition," he told CAF Online.

The Ivorian coach referenced Ghana’s history in youth football, recalling their triumph at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, led by players like AndrÃ© Ayew.

"Ghana has a strong tradition in youth football, as we remember their World Cup title in 2009 with the generation of AndrÃ© Ayew."

Ivory Coast will have to be at their best to compete with Ghana and the other teams in the group as they aim to make a strong impression on home ground.