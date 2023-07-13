"Ghana is getting used to the World Cup" - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAF draw

Asamoah Gyan says "Ghana is getting used to the World Cup" after his native country were drawn against West African rivals Mali in Africa's draw for the global showpiece.

The Black Stars will also battle Madagascar, Central African Republic , Comoros and Chad after being paired in Group I.

Gyan, who has retired as the country's all-time top scorer, was among CAF legends who conducted the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers draw.

The former Ghana captain remains confident about his country's chances despite the tricky nature of the group.

"Since we qualified to the World Cup for the first time in 2006, we only failed to qualify in 2018. We have been consistent.

"Expectations are high back home. We are getting used to the World Cup. We'll do our our best to qualify for the tournament."

The four-time African champions are seeking a fifth World Cup appearance after their maiden participation in 2006, 2010, 2014 and the last edition in Qatar last year.

Black Stars are the only side in Group I to have ever made it to the finals of the global showpiece as Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad have never qualified before.

The nine groups will play in a home and away, round-robin, format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA's six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams