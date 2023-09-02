GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku – Ghana FA veep Mark Addo

Published on: 02 September 2023
Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku – Ghana FA veep Mark Addo

Ghana FA vice president Mr. Mark Addo has said that Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku as the president of the country’s football governing body.

According to Mr. Addo, Kurt Okraku is the best person to get Ghana football back on the right track and should be given another mandate during the next elections.

"Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku as the person leading our football and when re-elected, he’s the best to help us get our football back to the glory days," Mark Addo said on Akoma 87.9 FM.

The road map of the Ghana FA elections, which was slated for September, is presently on hold due to an injunction filed by King Faisal Babes.

However, should Ghana FA get the go-ahead to organise the elections, it is expected to take place in late September or early October.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more