Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku – Ghana FA veep Mark Addo

Ghana FA vice president Mr. Mark Addo has said that Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku as the president of the country’s football governing body.

According to Mr. Addo, Kurt Okraku is the best person to get Ghana football back on the right track and should be given another mandate during the next elections.

"Ghana is lucky to have Kurt Okraku as the person leading our football and when re-elected, he’s the best to help us get our football back to the glory days," Mark Addo said on Akoma 87.9 FM.

The road map of the Ghana FA elections, which was slated for September, is presently on hold due to an injunction filed by King Faisal Babes.

However, should Ghana FA get the go-ahead to organise the elections, it is expected to take place in late September or early October.