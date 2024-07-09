Ghana jollof takes centre stage at West Ham as Kudus shares a taste of home

Ghanaian footballer Kudus Mohammed is bringing a taste of home to West Ham during their pre-season training.

In a video circulating online, the Black Stars forward is seen enjoying a plate of Ghana Jollof, explaining its ingredients with enthusiasm.

Kudus doesn't just love the dish, he wants everyone to experience it.

He describes the meal as rice with stew, accompanied by fried plantains (like bananas), salad, and spiced lamb kebabs.

Plantains seem to be his personal favourite.

"I feel like I'm in Ghana now." Wholesome moment of Mohammed Kudus eating Ghana jollof at West Ham.

This culinary showcase comes as Kudus rejoins West Ham for the upcoming season's training.

Following a stellar debut season where he emerged as a key attacker, Kudus is a rising star at the club.

He scored 13 goals and provided six assists across all competitions for the Hammers after transferring from Ajax.