Ghana League to return in August – Kofi Amoah

The President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has for the first time hinted that the Ghana Premier League will return after the Africa Cup of Nations currently going on in Egypt.

For so long, there was uncertainty about when the league will resume following its truncation after the release of the Number 12 investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas last June.

But with the mandate of the Normalisation Committee set to end in September, Dr Kofi Amoah has confirmed that everything is in place to ensure football returns to normalcy in August.

Speaking to the media after presenting the NC Tier I Special Competition to Kotoko on Sunday, Dr Amoah said “Everything is ready and the Ghana League will return in August. The Clubs will be made aware in the coming days and then we will go to Congress to ratify all the new changes to the football regulations. After congress then we can hold elections across the country, from the district level to the regional level and then national. Football will return from the ashes, it will be attractive to sponsors and the fans and players will be paid well.”

The GFA elections, expected to happen later this year will usher in a new era. It will also see a new GFA President for the first time in 14 years.

Dreams FC owner Kurt Okraku, Tema Youth owner, Wilfred Kwaku Osei, former GFA Vice Presidents Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie are seen as the front runners.

Source: Finder Sports