Ghana left back Moro Ibrahim ruled out of WAFU Cup of Nations final

Ghana will still be without the services of defender Moro Ibrahim for Sunday's WAFU Cup of Nations final against hosts Senegal in Thies.

The left back picked up injury during their quarter-final clash against Burkina Faso had has been unavailable for the last two matches of the tournament.

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu was able to adjust without of his key players as his side won 3-1 against Ivory Coast in the semi-final.

Ghana are chasing a third consecutive WAFU Cup of Nations trophy after winning in 2013 and 2017 (both on home soil).