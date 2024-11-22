Ghana legend Abdul Karim ‘Golden Boy’ Razak honoured at WAFU B General Assembly

Ghanaian football legend Abdul Karim â€˜Golden Boy’ Razak was honoured with special recognition at the WAFU B General Assembly held in Niamey, Niger, on Frida.

The 1978 African Footballer of the Year attended the assembly as a Special Guest, joining a distinguished gathering of football stakeholders from the sub-region.

The event brought together Presidents and General Secretaries from seven Member Associations, along with zonal leaders and former African football icons.

Razak, celebrated for his illustrious career, was recognized alongside other African legends, including Moumouni Dagano (Burkina Faso), Kossi Agassa (Togo), and Moussa MaÃ¢zou (Niger). WAFU B President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku led the tributes, acknowledging their significant contributions to football on the continent.

Razak, who earned the nickname â€˜Golden Boy,’ played for several clubs in the 1970s and 1980s, including Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and the New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League.

His illustrious career also took him to the UAE, Egypt, and Ivory Coast. In 2007, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ranked him among Africa’s 30 greatest footballers of the past 50 years.