Ghana legend Abedi Pele believes Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich will give Africa 'huge publicity'

Three times African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Pele, insists Sadio Mane's potential move to giants Bayern Munich will give African the needed publicity in Germany.

Abedi Pele played in Munich for 1860 Munich during the twilight of his career but was more successful in France with Marseille.

With reports linking Mane to Munich, the ex-Ghana captained shared his thoughts on the Senegalese forward situation.

“You know Osei [Sammy] Kuffour was in Bayern and very successful in Bayern so another African being in Bayern will be great for Africa,” Ayew said before the Dortmund Legends versus African giants game in Accra.

“It will give the continent a lot of publicity and will give Bayern huge publicity in Africa,” he added.

“Mane comes from Senegal, so Senegal will have a very strong mileage in the world. He will be the ambassador for Senegal and Bayern.

"Let us hope what he has done in Liverpool, he will be able to do much better in Bayern. Then it will give the African continent another push.”