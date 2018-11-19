Ghana legend Abedi Pele praises Henderson Mayonu's work ethic; tips him for greatness

Ghana legend Abedi Pele has earmarked fast-rising Nania FC defender Henderson Mayonu for greatness.

Mayonu was an instrumental figure for the Legon-based outfit during the truncated 2017/18 Division One League.

The 18-year-old won raves of praises from Abedi Pele after translating his impressive Nania FC form to the Ghana's U20 team when they defeated Benin 3-1 in the first leg of the Africa Youth Championship qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in August.

“Normally I don’t like to talk about our players but before the league was halted Mayonu was in good shape.” Pele said.

“His overall work ethics and performance with the U-20 will also encourage him and serve as a motivation to the other guys in the team.”

Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah joined the soccer maestro [Abedi Pele] in showering adulation on the hardworking centre-back in the wake of the return encounter against Benin in September.

“Mayonu played very well and his composure helped us see out a very difficult period in the game.”