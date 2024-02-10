Ghana legend Abedi Pele receives special invite from CAF President Motsepe for AFCON 2023 final

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew 'Pele' has received a special invitation from CAF President Patrice Motsepe to attend the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Abedi Pele, a winner of the AFCON in 1982 with the Black Stars, will play a significant role as one of the legends designated as a special guest for the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) "AFCON Winning Captains' Roundtable."

The roundtable event, set to take place on Saturday in Abidjan, aims to bring together past tournament-winning captains to share their insights and experiences.

This gathering is part of the lead-up to the AFCON final match on Sunday between host nation Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Among the esteemed list of dignitaries attending the roundtable are football icons such as Roger Milla of Cameroon, Gadji Celi of Ivory Coast, Kanu Nwankwo of Nigeria, and others spanning various editions of the tournament.

Abedi Pele's presence adds further prestige to the event, given his renowned contributions to African football.

The "AFCON Winning Captains' Roundtable" promises to provide a unique and insightful perspective on the history and significance of the tournament through the experiences of these esteemed participants.

As a three-time African Player of the Year, Abedi Pele's wealth of knowledge and experiences in football is expected to contribute to the enriching discussions during the roundtable event.