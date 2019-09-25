Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah’s son Kelvin scores FOUR goals as Tirol wallop Austria Vienna in OFB Cup

Son of Anthony Yeboah, Kelvin Yeboah etched his name into Tirol FC folklore after bagging four goals in their 5-2 win over Austria Vienna in OFB Cup on Wednesday night.

Yeboah broke the deadlock for the hosts with just 10 minutes on the clock after connecting superbly to compatriot Felix Adjei’s sleek low pass.

The lead did not last as Christopher Monschein drew parity for the Austria Vienna three minutes later.

But Benjamin Prater restored Tirol’s advantage on the stroke of half time with a simple finish.

Yeboah took the game beyond the capital-based outfit when he struck a quick hat-trick under 30 minutes.

Monschein grabbed his second goal of the evening in the 84th minute as Tirol advanced to the next round of the competition with a 5-2 victory.

Yeboah was given a standing ovation when he was replaced with Milan Jurdik in the 74th minute of the match.

Adjei on the other hand, lasted full throttle of the game for Tirol.

Yeboah is the son of former Ghana striker Anthony Yeboah — who is considered one of the most prominent and prolific goal scorers in Ghanaian and African football history.