Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan attends launch of Dr Bawumia's policies ahead of 2024 Elections

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan was one of the high-profile personalities spotted at the unveiling of the plans and policies of Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 general election.

Dr Bawumia will lead the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party, to the December 7 election, and with two months left, the vice president launched his vision for the country.

It is unclear if Gyan is a sympathizer of the NPP, but his presence at the event at the University of Professional Studies auditorium added a sporting bite to the programme.

Gyan was given a heroic welcome with drummers and traditional dancers ushering the legendary football into the building.

Meanwhile, the vice president in his address promised to abolish the tax on betting, introduced by the current government.

“Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“The new policies that I am proposing to implement in 2025 will give us the fiscal space to eliminate some taxes such as the VAT on electricity, the emissions tax and the betting tax without compromising our deficit target,” he added.