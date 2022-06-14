Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan begins UEFA License B coaching course in Wales

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has commenced his UEFA License B coaching course in Europe.

The 36-year-old, who is yet to hand his boots is preparing for life after football by starting his coaching badges in earnest. Gyan left Accra on Saturday, June 11, 2022 to begin the course in Wales.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker will be in class for a six-day programme for a Football Association of Wales’ Uefa B License certificate.

It is a residential course for those who have experience of playing or coaching within the professional game.

Gyan has been inactive for close to a year due to an injury he picked up while playing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

The 36-year-old, who is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, plans to remain in the game after his retirement.

Gyan is keen on returning to the pitch to play and has once again been linked with giants Asante Kotoko.

He recently released his autobiography in a plush ceremony which brought together legends and Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.