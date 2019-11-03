Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan delighted with scoring form in India

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is delighted with his fine scoring form in the Indian Super League.

The Black Stars striker has scored two goals after three rounds of matches in the league.

Last Friday, he scored a stunning effort as his side NorthEast United battled to a draw at home against Goa.

This is after scoring the winner in 2-1 win over Odisha last weekend.

“It is good to score and as a striker, I need to do my job. I am very happy to have found the goals in front of the fans and so, it is good for me," Gyan said.

Gyan's goals have propelled NorthEast United to a great start as they sit fourth on the standings.