Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan expresses frustration with trotro drivers

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has candidly shared his experiences with trotro (commercial bus) drivers in Ghana, shedding light on the unique challenges of navigating the country's bustling traffic.

Gyan highlighted that one of the most stressful aspects of dealing with trotro drivers is their seemingly audacious lane-changing manoeuvres.

He recounted instances where these public transport drivers would abruptly veer into his lane, and attempting to challenge them would often result in passengers criticizing him instead.

"To be frank, when I'm driving in Ghana, trotro drivers are my problem. I can get angry and even fight with them," Gyan admitted on his Instagram Live.

He went on to describe situations where simple mistakes by trotro drivers could lead to confrontations. These drivers, Gyan explained, were often unapologetic and even countered criticism with questions like, "Haven't you made a similar mistake before?"

Gyan also highlighted a common scenario on Ghana's congested roads – traffic jams that are simply caused by trotro drivers.

"You can be in traffic while there is no accident; when you get to the source of the traffic, you will see a trotro parked and loading," he stated.

Gyan, who is Ghana's record goalscorer with 51 goals, retired from football in June 2023.