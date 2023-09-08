Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan hails Mohammed Kudus after CAR victory

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan is full of praise for midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his magnificent performance in the game against the Central African Republic.

The West Ham United player scored as the Black Stars came from a goal down to beat their opponents at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars have now qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and will be at the tournament for the tenth time on a row.

"I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and released the balls at the right time. For me, he is the Star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement," wrote Gyan on X.

Kudus whipped in a lovely freekick to cancel an early strike from Louis Mafouta for the visitors before fellow Right to Dream Academy graduate Ernest Nuamah snatched the winner late in the game.

The Black Stars returned to Accra on Thursday night and will begin immediate preparations for the friendly against Liberia.