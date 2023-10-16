Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan honoured with Continental Icon Award at the 8th EMY Africa Awards

Black Stars' all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan was honoured with the Continental Icon Award at the 8th EMY Africa Awards in a fitting tribute to the football legend.

The prestigious awards ceremony which occasionally recognizes individuals, sportsmen, and entertainers for their outstanding contributions to uplifting their communities acknowledged the efforts of the former Rennes striker.

Asamoah Gyan, with 51 goals in 109 appearances, holds the distinction of being Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer. He is not only a national hero but also an African football icon, having scored six goals at the FIFA World Cup, making him Africa's leading scorer in the tournament.

Gyan officially announced his retirement in June, concluding a remarkable career that spanned several major international competitions, including three World Cup appearances and multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

Throughout his journey, Gyan exhibited exceptional leadership, eventually taking the captain's armband from John Mensah, a former Ghana defender who had also featured for Sunderland, a club Gyan later joined.

Asamoah Gyan's legacy in Ghanaian and African football is undeniable, and the Continental Icon Award at the 8th EMY Africa Awards serves as a well-deserved recognition of his remarkable contributions to the sport and his community.