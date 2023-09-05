Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan lauds introduction of African Super League

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has praised the introduction of the African Football League.

The tournament reserved for the best clubs on the continent will see the top eight ranked clubs on the continent battle for supremacy.

The draw for the competition was held last week with the likes of Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Enyimba finding out their opponents for the first round of games.

According to Gyan, who was one of the legends invited for the inaugural draw, the tournament will bring the best out of players based in Africa.

"The competition is a very important competition for African football," he said. "It will boost players playing at the local level to be more competitive out there. Sometimes people don't believe they can compete outside when they play locally," he added.

"This competition is no joke, it talks about champions who are ready to battle each other. It will show them whether they can compete out there. This competition is very important for African football."

The top eight teams set to battle for the maiden edition are Simba, Enyimba, Atlético Petróleos, TP Mazembe, Al Ahly SC, Wydad AC, Esperance and Sundowns.