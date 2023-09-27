Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan leads youth clinic hosted by Tampa Bay Rowdies in USA

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan led a youth clinic session at Tampa Bay Rowdies in Florida, USA, as a special guest.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer, who recently retired from active football, arrived in the United States last week for personal business.

He was invited to lead the session by Tampa Bay, where he got the opportunity to teach young footballers the basics of the game while signing autographs for fans.

Gyan shared his excitement after meeting the youngsters and was glad to inspire the next generation with his football knowledge.

"Inspiring the next Generation. I spent precious time with the kids of Tampa Bay Rowdies in Tampa, Florida . Coaching Clinic, autograph session and interactions," wrote the ex-Ghana captain on social media.

The 37-year-old has a rich goal scoring history against the United States, scoring three times in four appearances, including two at the World Cup.

The Black Stars will face the United States in a friendly in October as part of preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin