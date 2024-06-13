Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan meets Zanzibar president, set for sports collaboration

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has met the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi, following his visit to the Island nation.

The legendary Ghanaian football visited the country for personal business, which includes playing a role in youth empowerment and uplifting sports in the East African nation.

"Honored to meet His Excellency Dr. Hussein Mwinyi, the President of Zanzibar. An inspiring discussion on sports, youth empowerment, and community development. Looking forward to our collaborative efforts to uplift and inspire the next generation!" wrote Gyan.

This is his second meeting with an African President in recent times after visiting Zimbabwe's head of state Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Since retiring from football, Gyan has been actively involved in providing a platform for nurturing the next generation of sportsmen in Ghana.

The ex-Sunderland star and his team are preparing for the All Regional Games set for November 2024, an athletics champions set to expose young talents to the appropriate federations.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 international appearances.